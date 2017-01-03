New Zealand Muslims Condemn New Year Terror Attacks
The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community strongly condemns the shooting that has taken place at a night club in Turkey, and the bombings in Iraq, in which dozens of innocent people have been mercilessly killed. National President of the community Mr Bashir Khan, condemning the attacks said, 'While the motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained, one thing is clear that by targeting Muslims and Islamic countries, these terrorists make it abundantly clear that their mission has nothing to do with Islamic teachings.
