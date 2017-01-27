New 'anti-coup squad' in Venezuela monitors, hunts opponents perceived as risk
Following on his predecessor's footsteps, President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela dreams of coups-de-etats and how to prevent them. He started off the New Year with an announcement that may have raised concern anywhere but here, where Venezuelans are busy juggling every day with scarcity, hyperinflation and hunger.
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Jan 22
|As I see it
|2
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Jan 20
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|Jan 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo...
|Jan 17
|George
|2
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
