NATO, Pentagon chiefs discuss militar...

NATO, Pentagon chiefs discuss military budgets, terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

NATO's chief and new U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis have discussed military spending and combating terrorism, the source of criticism of the alliance by President Donald Trump. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's office said Tuesday that the two men "agreed on the fundamental and enduring value of NATO for the security of both Europe and North America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Jan 22 As I see it 2
News Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea... Jan 20 swampmudd 33
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Jan 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo... Jan 17 George 2
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Sonja Biserko 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,987 • Total comments across all topics: 278,222,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC