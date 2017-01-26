More

More

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

President Donald Trump is embracing the idea of Guantanamo Bay as a jail for terror suspects, a repudiation of the Obama administration's longtime push to prosecute captured militants in the U.S. court system. A draft order spelling out a tougher line in the fight against terror dramatically rethinks how the U.S. should detain, monitor and prosecute terrorist suspects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Jan 22 As I see it 2
News Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea... Jan 20 swampmudd 33
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Jan 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo... Jan 17 George 2
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Sonja Biserko 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC