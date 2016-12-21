Manhunt continues for Istanbul nightclub gunman

A massive manhunt is under way to track down the man who gunned down New Year's Eve revellers at a popular Istanbul nightclub, killing at least 39 people, most of them foreigners. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35335229.ece/6a2df/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-618cd34f-1e9c-4166-a702-e1a8fe7a9807_I1.jpg A massive manhunt is under way to track down the man who gunned down New Year's Eve revellers at a popular Istanbul nightclub, killing at least 39 people, most of them foreigners.

