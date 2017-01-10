List of some terrorism cases in Canada

List of some terrorism cases in Canada

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau branded the Quebec mosque massacre as a terrorist attack, although the accused in the rampage is only facing murder charges. Here are some recent high-profile cases involving terrorism-related offences: Hiva Alizadeh: The Ottawa resident, who wanted to form a terrorist group dedicated to violent jihad in Canada, pleaded guilty to explosives possession with the intent to cause harm as part of a terrorist conspiracy in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... Tue values eh 1
News Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson... Tue values eh 1
News Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m... Mon USA Today 1
News Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A... Mon Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Mon Flash 25
News Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c... Jan 28 ashamed of trump 1
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Jan 22 As I see it 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,501 • Total comments across all topics: 278,452,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC