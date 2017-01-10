List of some terrorism cases in Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau branded the Quebec mosque massacre as a terrorist attack, although the accused in the rampage is only facing murder charges. Here are some recent high-profile cases involving terrorism-related offences: Hiva Alizadeh: The Ottawa resident, who wanted to form a terrorist group dedicated to violent jihad in Canada, pleaded guilty to explosives possession with the intent to cause harm as part of a terrorist conspiracy in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|Tue
|values eh
|1
|Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m...
|Mon
|USA Today
|1
|Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A...
|Mon
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Flash
|25
|Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c...
|Jan 28
|ashamed of trump
|1
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Jan 22
|As I see it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC