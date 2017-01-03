Lawmaker: Intel shows Gitmo transfers aiming to rejoin fight

A key U.S. lawmaker warned Tuesday that new intelligence shows former detainees released recently from the Guantanamo Bay detention center are trying to return to terrorism. In a letter to President Barack Obama, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce, R-Calif., said his committee had received a "troubling new report" from the U.S. intelligence community about detainees recently transferred to foreign countries.

