Jury convicts man in Florida Keys bomb plot
A federal jury has convicted a man of a plot to detonate a bomb on a Florida Keys beach that prosecutors said was inspired by Islamic State extremists. Court records show the jury in Key West convicted 25-year-old Harlem Suarez on Tuesday of attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization.
