Jihadi's uncle jailed for using aid c...

Jihadi's uncle jailed for using aid convoy to smuggle cash for nephew's gun

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: This Is Lancashire

The uncle of a jihadi fighter has been jailed for five-and-half-years for infiltrating Syria-bound aid convoys to smuggle A 4,500 to help his nephew buy a gun. Father-of-four Syed Hoque, 37, was found guilty of two charges of funding terrorism on December 23 and was given a concurrent sentence at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... 8 hr Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... 13 hr Sonja Biserko 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Thu Fartunlucky 44
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Jan 10 PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Jan 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Jan 8 infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,849 • Total comments across all topics: 277,885,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC