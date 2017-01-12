Jihadi's uncle jailed for using aid convoy to smuggle cash for nephew's gun

The uncle of a jihadi fighter has been jailed for five-and-half-years for infiltrating Syria-bound aid convoys to smuggle A 4,500 to help his nephew buy a gun. Father-of-four Syed Hoque, 37, was found guilty of two charges of funding terrorism on December 23 and was given a concurrent sentence at the Old Bailey on Friday.

