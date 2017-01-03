It's official - the 2016 Word of the ...

It's official - the 2016 Word of the Year is 'dumpster fire'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

One word simply wasn't enough for the American Dialect Society, a group of linguists, lexicographers, and grammarians that voted on the award on Friday at its annual convention, held in Austin, Texas, this year. The society's flagship event, once called "the Super Bowl of linguistics ," aims to crown the word or phrase that defined the year and saw widespread or innovative usage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... 3 hr slick willie expl... 3
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 124
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
Child hears voice of parents for first time. Dec 22 misbehaved 1
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,165 • Total comments across all topics: 277,693,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC