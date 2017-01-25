Istanbul rocket attacker arrested in western Turkey, police say

The terrorist who attacked Istanbul's police headquarters and an office of the ruling Justice and Development Party building on Friday was arrested Sunday afternoon in the Thracian Turkish city of Tekirdag, police said, Daily Sabah reported. Officials had said few hours the attack that the fingerprints found on the weapon used in the terrorist attack have matched with Sherif T., a member of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front who had a price of $80,000 put on his head and was also featured in the "category grey" of Turkish Interior Ministry's "wanted terrorists" list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.