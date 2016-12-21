Istanbul attack: Dozens killed in ups...

Istanbul attack: Dozens killed in upscale nightclub shooting

But a New Year's bash in an upscale club in Istanbul's Besiktas municipality turned into yet another bloodbath, with at least 39 revelers killed and almost 70 people hospitalized after an unknown attacker entered the club and started shooting. "We were having fun, at first we thought it was a fight then there was a lot of gunfire," eyewitness Yunis Turk told CNN after police secured the Reina nightclub in the neighborhood of Ortakoy.

