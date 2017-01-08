Israeli security forces and emergency...

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Waukesha

Israeli soldiers victim of latest truck terror attack Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Islamic State 'supporter' killed four, wounded 17. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://usat.ly/2jh9LI6 At least 4 people are dead after a truck slammed into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem. Police say the attacker, who was shot and killed, is from an Arab neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... 2 hr Tll 1
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... 22 hr infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Sat slick willie expl... 3
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
Child hears voice of parents for first time. Dec 22 misbehaved 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,269 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,345

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC