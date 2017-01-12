Is Europe's experience with terrorism...

Is Europe's experience with terrorism generating empathy toward Israel?

When a Palestinian terrorist used a car to ram and kill an Israeli soldier in eastern Jerusalem in 2014, the European Union urged "restraint" and, without condemning the attack, called it merely "further painful evidence of the need to undertake serious efforts towards a sustainable peace agreement." The statement by EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini was "a typical EU reaction, which blames the victim for getting attacked," Oded Eran, a former ambassador of Israel to the European Union and a senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies, said at the time.

