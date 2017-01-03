Iraqi forces reach Tigris in Mosul as...

Iraqi forces reach Tigris in Mosul as suicide bombs hit Baghdad

11 hrs ago

As the Islamic State loses ground in Mosul, its last major stronghold in Iraq, the group is resorting to bombing tactics, including two attacks today that killed 20 people in the Iraqi capital. Displaced people flee during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 8, 2017.

