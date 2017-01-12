Iran, Syria to pay $178 mil. for baby murdered in Jerusalem attack

A legal battle waged by the parents of a baby who was killed in a jerusalem vehicular terror attack has ended in a victory after a US court ordered Iran and Syria to pay out a compensation package of $178 million. The attack took place in 2014 at a Jerusalem Light Rail station when a Hamas terrorist, 21-year-old Abed Abdelrahman Shaludeh , a Palestinian from Silwan in East Jerusalem, rammed his car into a baby stroller carrying Haya Zissel-Brown , a 3-month-old baby who died as a result of her wounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.