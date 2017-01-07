Iran planned terror attacks against Israel advocates in Germany
Iran's intelligence agency allegedly planned terrorist attacks against organizations and representatives engaged in pro-Israel work in Germany, according to German media reports citing the country's federal prosecutor released on Friday. Syed Mustafa H., a 31-year-old Pakistani who worked for the German Aerospace Center in Bremen, was indicted on Monday for alleged espionage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|16 hr
|slick willie expl...
|3
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC