International terrorism in 2017: Prospects
If the "Traslacion" of the Black Nazarene patronized by some 1.5 million devotees thru the streets of Quiapo and Luneta Park last week took place without untoward incidents of the terroristic kind, our kudos and commendations go to the PNP, AFP, local officials and religious leaders. Let's just hope the next "Traslacion" will also be trouble-free in spite of continuing threats of the Maute-Abu-Sayyaf-BIFF jihadists.
