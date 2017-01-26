In the vicious fight for Mosul, ISIS turned one of the city's...

Iraqi forces have recently liberated the eastern of half Mosul, retaking half of what is the terrorist group's last urban stronghold in Iraq. Fighting in the eastern half of the city culminated in mid-January, when Iraqi forces advanced on Mosul University, which is not only internationally known for its academics but is also strategically located in Mosul, with many of its buildings overlooking neighborhoods along the Tigris River, which bisects the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.