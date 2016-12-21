In Iraq, Hollande Hopes for 'Year of Victory Against Terrorism'
President Francois Hollande flew into Iraq on Monday and told French troops stationed there he was hoping for "a year of victory against terrorism". The Socialist president, whose country has faced a series of militant attacks in the past two years, said the soldiers serving in a U.S.-led coalition were preventing more mass killings at home.
