In Iraq, Hollande hopes for 'year of victory against terrorism'

French President Francois Hollande is greeted by his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Masum upon his arrival at the presidential palace in Baghdad, Iraq, January 2, 2017 as part of a one-day visit. Iraq's President Fuad Masum and French President Francois Hollande speak at the start of their meeting at the presidential palace in Baghdad, Iraq, January 2, 2017 at the start of a one-day visit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.