IDF soldier convicted of manslaughter in divisive Hebron shooting case
Verdict delivered in nearly 8-month case surrounding March 2016 incident in which IDF soldier Elor Azaria was filmed shooting a seemingly incapacitated Palestinian terrorist. An IDF soldier accused of unnecessarily killing a Palestinian terrorist who was already wounded and subdued was convicted of manslaughter at the Kiriya military court in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.
