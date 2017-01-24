How media terrorism speculation nearly hijacked Friday's attack
The car attack in Melbourne on Friday was not terrorism, but that did not stop fervent media speculation that it was. And of course, Pauline Hanson stuck her oar in, freelance journalist John Martinkus reports.
