How Germany's open-door refugee policy helps fight terrorism

Donald Trump thinks that Angela Merkel's immigration policies have been a "catastrophic mistake" and has blamed the broader refugee crisis for Britain's decision to leave the EU. In a joint interview for German newspaper Bild and the Times newspaper in London, the President-elect said: "I have great respect for her, I felt she was a great leader, I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all these illegals and taking all these people where ever they come from and nobody really knows where they come from."

