Hamas terrorist killed in Gaza tunnel collapse
A Hamas terrorist was killed on Friday as a tunnel collapsed in southern Gaza, the terrorist group which controls Gaza said, according to the AFP news agency. The group said Yussef al-Agha died in Khan Yunis in the collapse of a "resistance tunnel", the type dug for terror operations against Israel.
