Gunman in Florida airport attack complained of hearing voices in his head, officials say

Federal law enforcement officials said they were investigating whether the gunman who opened fire at the airport in Fort Lauderdale on Friday, killing five people and wounding eight, was mentally disturbed and heard voices in his head telling him to commit acts of violence. According to a senior law enforcement official, the gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, 26, walked into the FBI office in Anchorage in November and made disturbing remarks that prompted officials to urge him to seek mental health care.

