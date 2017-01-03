Greek police find weapons at capture extremist's hideout
Greek police say they have found a cache of weapons at the hideout of captured left-wing extremist Pola Roupa. The 48-year-old Roupa had been on the run since 2012 and was arrested Thursday in Athens.
