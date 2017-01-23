Germany arrests terror suspect linked...

Germany arrests terror suspect linked to Austrian terror suspect

German police have arrested a man accused of having ties to a suspected Islamic extremist captured in Austria and thought to have been plotting an attack, AFP reports. A spokesman for state police in North Rhine-Westphalia said the man, 21, was taken into custody on Saturday in the western city of Neuss on a warrant for "planning a serious crime targeting the state".

Chicago, IL

