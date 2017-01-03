German Police Arrest Syrian On Suspicion Of Planning Truck Attack
Candles, flowers, and condolence notes are placed on Breitscheidplatz square in remembrance of the victims of the December 19 terrorist attack in Berlin. German authorities say they have arrested a Syrian refugee on suspicion of seeking funds from the Islamic State extremist group to drive truck bombs into a crowd.
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
