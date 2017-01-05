Fugitive Greek far-left militant recaptured in Athens
ATHENS, Greece - Greek police say they have recaptured a convicted far-left militant wanted for more than four years after she absconded during her trial on domestic terrorism charges. A police statement says 48-year-old Pola Roupa was captured in Athens early Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|4 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|1
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC