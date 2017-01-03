France honors victims 2 years after Charlie Hebdo attacks
French Interior Minister Bruno Leroux, left, and State Secretary in charge of Victims Juliette Meadel, right, attend a ceremony at the place of the terrorist attack at the kosher supermarket to mark the second anniversary of the attacks, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. less French Interior Minister Bruno Leroux, left, and State Secretary in charge of Victims Juliette Meadel, right, attend a ceremony at the place of the terrorist attack at the kosher supermarket to mark the second ... more Officials and guests gather during a ceremony at the place of the attack at the kosher supermarket to mark the second anniversary of the attacks, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Thu
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|1
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC