Extremists face jail over IS backing after undercover police sting

Extremist preacher Anjem Choudary has applied for permission to appeal against his conviction for drumming up support for Islamic State A pair of extremists with links to hate preacher Anjem Choudary are facing jail for their part in drumming up support for "vicious" Islamic State following a major undercover police operation. A covert officer infiltrated the Luton chapter of the banned group Al-Muhajiroun and secretly recorded speeches over 20 months before police swooped to arrest them.

