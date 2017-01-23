Egypt: Terrorists kill five policemen in the Sinai
At least five Egyptian policemen were killed on Sunday after terrorists opened fire on their vehicle in the central Sinai Peninsula, security officials said, according to the PTI news agency. Egypt has been suffering from violent terrorist attacks in the Sinai since the January 2011 revolution that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak.
