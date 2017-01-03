Egypt says 3 more suspects arrested over Cairo church attack
Egypt's interior ministry says three more suspects have been arrested for alleged involvement in a suicide bombing at a Cairo church last month that killed 28 people. A ministry statement on Wednesday says the three were planning to carry out other "terrorist operations" and that one of the men was found with weapons, including explosives.
