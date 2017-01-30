Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inf...

Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wound in fight against terrorism'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Washington: The Bush and Obama administrations went to great lengths to embrace Muslims as the Middle East imploded. And despite Donald Trump's campaign rants, that consensus held - prominent Republicans, like then Indiana governor Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan were quick to rebuke Trump when he proposed a Muslim ban.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c... Sat ashamed of trump 1
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Jan 22 As I see it 2
News Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea... Jan 20 swampmudd 33
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Jan 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo... Jan 17 George 2
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,252 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC