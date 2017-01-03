Disappearance of David Black suspect 'utterly outrageous'

Disgust and outrage have been voiced after it emerged that it has been seven weeks since police last saw an on-bail terror suspect who is accused of helping kill David Black. The remarkable revelation was made at a hearing in Belfast, when a court was told that - despite conditions requiring him to sign bail at a police station five times a week - the 40-year old, from Kilmascally Road in Dungannon, last signed on November 18. It was then another five weeks before police discovered milk which was a month out of date at his bail address.

