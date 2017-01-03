Disappearance of David Black suspect ...

Disappearance of David Black suspect 'utterly outrageous'

Disgust and outrage have been voiced after it emerged that it has been seven weeks since police last saw an on-bail terror suspect who is accused of helping kill David Black. The remarkable revelation was made at a hearing in Belfast, when a court was told that - despite conditions requiring him to sign bail at a police station five times a week - the 40-year old, from Kilmascally Road in Dungannon, last signed on November 18. It was then another five weeks before police discovered milk which was a month out of date at his bail address.

