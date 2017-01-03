Couple entrapped by police in terror ...

Couple entrapped by police in terror plot don't need peace bond: defence

The lawyer for a man entrapped by police into masterminding a terror plot says it is not necessary to place her client under a peace bond because a B.C. Supreme Court judge has already ruled the man poses no threat to the public. Marilyn Sandford, counsel for John Nuttall, told a provincial court judge at a hearing deciding the issue of a peace bond that the lower court doesn't have the authority to rule on an issue that has already been settled.

