Counter-terror chiefs yet to use excl...

Counter-terror chiefs yet to use exclusion powers on returning fighters

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

Labour MP Yvette Cooper said the Temporary Exclusion Orders are so crucial that the Government should explain why none have been used Powers to control the return of Britons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities abroad are yet to be used, almost two years after they were introduced. Temporary Exclusion Orders were unveiled amid warnings over the potential danger posed by battle-hardened extremists re-entering the country following the rise of Islamic State .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) 21 hr Fartunlucky 44
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Tue PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Jan 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Jan 8 infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC