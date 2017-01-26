Colin Duffy to stand trial on gun attack terror charges

Three men, including prominent Lurgan republican Colin Duffy, are to stand trial later this year on charges arising out of a gun attack on a police patrol in December 2013. The trio - Colin Francis Duffy, Henry Joseph Fitzsimons and Alex McCrory - appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday where they denied a string of charges linked to the Ardoyne shooting, including directing terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lurgan Today.