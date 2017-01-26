Colin Duffy to stand trial on gun att...

Colin Duffy to stand trial on gun attack terror charges

Three men, including prominent Lurgan republican Colin Duffy, are to stand trial later this year on charges arising out of a gun attack on a police patrol in December 2013. The trio - Colin Francis Duffy, Henry Joseph Fitzsimons and Alex McCrory - appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Thursday where they denied a string of charges linked to the Ardoyne shooting, including directing terrorism.

