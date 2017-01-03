Carmarthenshire ex-soldier sentenced for terrorism charge
A former soldier who pleaded guilty to obstructing an anti-terrorism search at Heathrow Airport has been sentenced to a community order. Robert Clarke, 23, of Pembrey, Carmarthenshire, was arrested while trying to leave the UK for the Middle East to fight so-called Islamic State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC