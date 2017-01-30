Canada PM says mosque attack that killed 6 is terrorism
Six people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers. Authorities reported two arrests in what Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A...
|2 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|17 hr
|Flash
|25
|Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c...
|Sat
|ashamed of trump
|1
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Jan 22
|As I see it
|2
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Jan 20
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC