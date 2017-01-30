Canada PM says mosque attack that kil...

Canada PM says mosque attack that killed 6 is terrorism

Six people were killed and eight were injured in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers. Authorities reported two arrests in what Canada's prime minister called an act of terrorism.

