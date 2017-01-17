British Government criticised securit...

British Government criticised security at Sousse hotels months before Tunisia terror attack

12 hrs ago Read more: Chronicle Live

The attacks, which killed 30 Britons including Gateshead grandmother Lisa Burbidge, took place months after a damning report on security Security at beach hotels in the Tunisian resort of Sousse was criticised in a report produced for the British Government months before 38 people were killed in a terrorist attack there, an inquest has heard. The January 2015 "recce" of hotels included the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba where extremist Seifeddine Rezgui massacred tourists - including 30 Britons and three Irish citizens - the following June.

