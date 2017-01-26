Black Panthers advertising 'armed march' in Wilmington this weekend
A local chapter of the Black Panthers is planning to march in Wilmington this weekend. WECT learned of the march after receiving calls, emails, and tweets from the public Wednesday, concerned that the march could turn violent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Jan 22
|As I see it
|2
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Jan 20
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|Jan 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo...
|Jan 17
|George
|2
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC