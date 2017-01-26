Black Panthers advertising 'armed mar...

Black Panthers advertising 'armed march' in Wilmington this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

A local chapter of the Black Panthers is planning to march in Wilmington this weekend. WECT learned of the march after receiving calls, emails, and tweets from the public Wednesday, concerned that the march could turn violent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Jan 22 As I see it 2
News Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea... Jan 20 swampmudd 33
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Jan 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo... Jan 17 George 2
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Sonja Biserko 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,121 • Total comments across all topics: 278,288,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC