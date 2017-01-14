Bangladesh arrests one of the alleged...

Bangladesh arrests one of the alleged 'masterminds' behind Dhaka cafe siege

Bangladesh police escort alleged Islamist militant Jahangir Alam in Dhaka on Saturday after his arrest in connection with an attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery attack last year. He is alleged to be one of the 'masterminds' of the deadly siege at a Dhaka cafe where 22 hostages were killed.

