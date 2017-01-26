Bahrain police officer killed in attack claimed by militants
" A police officer in Bahrain has been shot dead in an attack claimed by a Shiite militant group. Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Sunday that 1st Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|1 hr
|Flash
|25
|Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c...
|Sat
|ashamed of trump
|1
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Jan 22
|As I see it
|2
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Jan 20
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|Jan 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo...
|Jan 17
|George
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC