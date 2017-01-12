Bahrain executes 3 men convicted in b...

Bahrain executes 3 men convicted in bombing that killed police

17 hrs ago

Bahrain has executed three men convicted of killing three police officers in a 2014 bombing. The move sparked protests in the island nation and could further raise tensions between the country's Shiite majority and its Sunni rulers.

