Baghdad Racked By A Spate Of Suicide Bombings In Shiite Areas
Several bombings tore through Iraq's capital city just hours apart on Sunday. The attacks in and around Baghdad, which are believed to have primarily targeted Shiite Muslims, killed more than two dozen people and left dozens more wounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|4 hr
|mr large
|2
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Sun
|infonews
|125
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Jan 7
|slick willie expl...
|3
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC