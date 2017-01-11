B.C. judge adjourns peace bond hearing in terror case until after October appeal

A provincial court judge has adjourned a peace bond hearing for a couple freed five months ago after a higher court in British Columbia overturned verdicts finding them guilty of committing terrorist acts. Judge Reg Harris granted the adjournment today after defence lawyers representing John Nuttall and Amanda Korody argued that the hearing would be a waste of legal resources since the couple are already bound to bail conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.