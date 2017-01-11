B.C. judge adjourns peace bond hearin...

B.C. judge adjourns peace bond hearing in terror case until after October appeal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

A provincial court judge has adjourned a peace bond hearing for a couple freed five months ago after a higher court in British Columbia overturned verdicts finding them guilty of committing terrorist acts. Judge Reg Harris granted the adjournment today after defence lawyers representing John Nuttall and Amanda Korody argued that the hearing would be a waste of legal resources since the couple are already bound to bail conditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Tue PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Mon Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Jan 8 infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC