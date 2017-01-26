AU condemns terrorist attack on Amisom base

African Union Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has strongly condemned Friday's terrorist attack on an African Union Mission to Somalia camp at Kolbiyow in Lower Jubba, Somalia. Amisom troops had repulsed the attack by Al Shabaab terrorists who tried to storm the camp using vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices , the AUC said in a statement.

