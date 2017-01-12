Another suspected mastermind in Bangladesh attack arrested

" Police have arrested a suspected mastermind of a July attack on a restaurant in Bangladesh's capital as an anti-terror crackdown continues in the South Asian country. Monirul Islam, head of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Saturday authorities arrested Jahangir Alam in a raid in Tangail district, 120 kilometers north of the capital, Dhaka, on Friday night.

