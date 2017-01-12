Another suspected mastermind in Bangladesh attack arrested
" Police have arrested a suspected mastermind of a July attack on a restaurant in Bangladesh's capital as an anti-terror crackdown continues in the South Asian country. Monirul Islam, head of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said Saturday authorities arrested Jahangir Alam in a raid in Tangail district, 120 kilometers north of the capital, Dhaka, on Friday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Fri
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Fri
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12)
|Jan 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|33
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Jan 8
|infonews
|125
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Jan 7
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC